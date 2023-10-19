Don’t miss the Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook for under $200

Anytime a Chromebook dips below the $200 mark, we have to take a look. Many times, that sort of discount is relegated to devices I simply wouldn’t recommend anyone actually go buy. But in this case, much like it was earlier this month, the Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook is well worth your consideration and is an astonishing value at only $169 right now at Best Buy.

With a Chromebook as inexpensive as the Slim 3 – $319 all day, every day – you understand when sale prices don’t happen all that often. After all, the MSRP is already set with what is likely a slim margin on devices like this one, so seeing a whopping $150 discount is considerable.

What I love in the Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook

Right up front, I love the screen on this one. With affordable Chromebooks, you don’t expect great screens; but the Slim 3 turns that entire idea on its head with a 14-inch FHD IPS display that hits 300 nits of brightness. It’s colorful, punchy, and a treat to use. And it has touch input as well!

Add to that a stellar build quality (all plastic, but rigid and solid throughout), a great keyboard, and an above-average trackpad, and you have a recipe for a great Chromebook experience. The new MediaTek Kompanio 520 provides stellar battery life and enough performance for basic tasks and most of the things you want to get done on a Chromebook. Rounded out with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, this device won’t make the Chromebook Plus list, but it performs quite well for a fanless, ARM-powered device.

And when you can get that sort of package for $169, it’s very hard to pass it by. While the Slim 3 won’t compete with $600 Chromebooks, it definitely holds its own and is a wonderful experience at this sort of price. But hurry: the last deal like this one only lasted for a day or two, so you may not see this particular deal around too much longer.

