Lenovo’s pocket-sized Chromebox Micro is back in stock

If you were intrigued by Lenovo’s tiny Chromebox Micro that was announced late last year, you’ve probably had a hard time getting your hands on one. It’s been playing hard to get, popping in and out of stock at various retailers but after digging around a bit today, I’ve discovered that it’s now back in stock! Several online retailers now have the Chromebox Micro listed as in stock and ready to ship.

If you are a ChromeOS tinkerer or someone who needs a compact device for a single-use application, the Lenovo Chromebox Micro might be the perfect device for you. This thing is seriously tiny, with a compact shell that’s about the size of your smartphone and weighs in at just a pound. It’s like having a full-fledged Chromebox you can slip into your pocket or neatly tuck away behind your monitor. You can also power it with a portable charger and it works with touchscreens, so there are all kinds of interesting use cases.

As for specs, the Lenovo Chromebox Micro packs an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. The port selection is solid with a gigabit ethernet port, 4K HDMI output, plus two pairs of USB A and USB C connectors. Although these aren’t earth-shattering internals, they are enough to get you through everyday tasks with ease. Plus, the fanless and dust-proof design means it’s built to withstand whatever you throw at it, even in 24/7 operation environments.

Lenovo Chromebox Micro availability

Right now, you can find the best deal on the Lenovo Chromebox Micro at B&H, which has it listed for $249 without a Chrome Management license. Or if you need a management license, you can add it on B&H and pay $389. Walmart and Newegg both also have the Chromebox Micro in stock but their listings are a bit more pricey so I would go with B&H. With multiple consumer retailers now shipping the Micro, I’m hoping that it will be readily available for anyone to purchase moving forward. If you pick one up, let me know in the comments how you plan to use this unique, pocket-sized Chromebox.

