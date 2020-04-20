Another IdeaPad branded Chromebook surfaces from Lenovo and it’s GOLD

If I didn’t know better, I’d think Lenovo was playing with my emotions. Every morning, I spend a few minutes poking around the web to see if there are any updates or new listing for the Chromebook Duet tablet that so many Chrome OS users are anxious to purchase. I have yet to find what I’ve been hunting for but today I unearthed yet-another unannounced Chromebook from Lenovo that will add to the companies ever-expanding lineup.

Last week, I stumbled upon a refreshed model of the Lenovo Chromebook S340 that brings the Gemini Lake-R CPU to the Lenovo Chromebook family. The model underwent some minor updates but the most notable are the processor upgrade and the rebranding to the IdeaPad 3 which, in my opinion, is the bigger deal. I feel that OEMs are starting to view Chromebooks as more mainstream devices and like the Galaxy Chromebook, companies are willing to bring Chrome devices into the fold of their more prominent Windows and Linux families.

Today’s discovery is another quiet refresh of a Gemini Lake device. The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook looks strikingly identical to the Chromebook C340 that was offered in Platinum Grey and that very unique Sand Pink. You can see the 11.6″ Pink C340 convertible in the image below.

Sand Pink Lenovo C340-11

The new model updates the nomenclature to bring the Chromebook into the IdeaPad family and switches up the colors. The IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook will be offered in the same Abyss Blue found in the clamshell IdeaPad but the other color option is called “Almond.” Now, you can call it almond or champagne or whatever you want but look at the images from Lenovo’s spec site, this thing is “solid gold” and that’s totally okay with me. The Gold Acer Chromebook 14 was and still is one of my favorite devices ever made and IdeaPad’s golden hue is a great improvement over the Pepto pink of the C340 but that’s just me.

















IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook

One unusual thing to note about this new device is that currently, Lenovo’s product specification site is only listing a single model and it’s headed to Canada. Lenovo generally lists a range of models in these spec sheets that vary in model number and detailed internals that are specific to the region that they will be made available. Normally, we see listings for the US, Canada, multiple European countries and more but it is unusual to see a single entry like this. It’s possible that this model will be specific to Canada but I’m inclined to believe that we will see it made available in other regions in the near future. Here’s a closer look at the specs of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook:

Chrome OS

Intel N4020 dual-core processor

4GB/8GB RAM

32GB/64GB eMMC storage

11.6″ HD (1366×768), IPS @ 250 nits,

2 x USB 3.1, 2 x USB-C

MicroSD card reader, 3.5mm audio jack

720p webcam

Bluetooth 4.2

2 x 2W stereo speakers

Abyss blue or Almond

Dim/weight: 11.41″ x 8.18″ x 0.70″ 2.64 lbs

AUE date: May 2026

No pricing is listed for the IdeaPad at the moment but you can expect it to fall into a similar range as its predecessor, the C340. You can find it for around $300 on a good day. We’ll be looking for an official release of this device in the near future but honestly, we just want the Duet to arrive.