Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook now available for order in some European markets

Though our launch of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet has already happened here in the US, we’ve long known that this tablet was slated for availability across the world in many markets. Don’t worry, our review will be out very soon and I can already tell you that at this price point, there’s a ton to love about this diminutive little Chromebook tablet. We’ll save all that for later this week, but I think I speak for everyone here at Chrome Unboxed in giving this tablet our full recommendation.

And that’s a good thing for many of you as your market could soon be given the green light from Lenovo to begin shipping the Duet. For the title up there, you’ll note I referred to it as the IdeaPad Duet: that’s due to Lenovo’s decision to brand this an IdeaPad for markets outside the US and simply as the Chromebook Duet here in the states. I’d assume IdeaPad has more brand cache in non-US markets than Chromebooks do, so they wanted to lean on that awareness a bit.

Today, it seems there are three new countries where users can order their very own IdeaPad Chromebook Duet right now and have them shipping in short order: Germany, France, and Netherlands. The configurations are the same as they are here in the US (MediaTek Helio P60T, 4GB RAM, 64/128GB of storage), but none of these new markets have both options available for some reason. I’d expect that to change over time as more inventory becomes available. The other markets we showed with coming availability a few weeks back are still marked at ‘Coming Soon’, but I’d wager we’ll see availability pop up quite soon.

It does appear that the pricing will stay the same across the board for the EU, with the 64GB model coming in at €299.00 and the 128GB at €329.00. Though the device is a bit pricier than it is currently here in the US, these prices do mimic the current setup we’ve seen from Lenovo of doubling the internal storage for a very small price hike. Though the 128GB version isn’t available right this moment, I’d urge most buyers to exercise patience where possible and wait for that upgraded version if possible. 64GB is a decent amount of space on a Chromebook, but getting 128GB for only €30 more just makes good sense.

If the inventory for these is anything like it is here in the US, you need to move quick if the 64GB model is the right one for you. These devices are highly-likely to sell out quick, and for the time being, Lenovo’s own website is the only place to get your hands on one. We’ll be keeping tabs on this as it develops and we’re hopeful that we’ll add many countries to this list in very short order. Stay tuned.

THANKS TO ALLAN J. FOR THE TIP!