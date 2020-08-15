Act fast, the $249 Lenovo Chromebook Duet is back and ready to ship

It’s no secret that finding a good Chromebook at a fair price is growing exceeding more difficult and many students are gearing up for remote learning or the return to the classroom. As a matter of fact, Google recently reported that Chromebook sales were up 127%(YoY) for the period of March to June. That becomes even more apparent when you hop on the internet and check out inventories at stores like Best Buy or Walmart. It has gotten so bad that I have talked to a number of people who ended up on Amazon and while they may have gotten a good Chromebook, they paid a painfully inflated price for it.

One of the most popular devices of 2020, for a variety of reasons, is hands-down the Lenovo Chromebook Duet tablet. Best Buy has been struggling to keep the 128GB model in stock. If you lucked out and snagged one, kudos to you and I hope you enjoy your purchase. It’s worth every penny of the $299 price tag. Sadly, that model has once again been sold out at Best Buy which left a void unless you were willing to pay nearly $400 for one on Amazon or grab the 64GB model from a third party Walmart reseller for over $300. If you were about to pull the trigger on one of those, don’t! I have some good news. Walmart has replenished its inventory of the 64GB Lenovo Chromebook Duet and the retailer is selling it again for $249.

Unlike recent listings, you don’t have to run down to your local store to see if they have one. Walmart will actually ship it to you and you can have your shiny new Chromebook tablet, with keyboard, on your doorstep as soon as Tuesday the 18th. I’ll forgo any more rambling and drop the link below if you’re looking to pick up the Duet. I would definitely recommend sooner than later. Chromebooks are flying off shelves and this one won’t be there for long.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet at Walmart