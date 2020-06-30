Lenovo Chromebook Duet tablet arrives in Australia with a free smart clock

It’s only been a day since we were tipped off the arrival of Lenovo’s much-anticipated Chromebook Duet tablet in the United Kingdom. Today, we’re excited to share that the Duet has arrived in yet another market that is known to be devoid of much selection when it comes to Chromebooks. Australia has long received the short end of the stick when it comes to consumer Chromebook availability and when they do get them, the devices are usually dated and grossly overpriced. Thankfully, that trend could be slowly changing in favor of the shoppers who really want to get their hands on the latest Chromebooks.

An email for our pal Matthew H. alerted us that the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is now available from not one but two retailers in Australia and both stores are throwing in a free Lenovo Smart Clock (my favorite Assistant smart display) when you purchase the tablet. The free Assistant smart clock leads me to believe that this could possibly be a promotion from Lenovo themselves to ramp up sales of the Chrome OS tablet in the land down under. The Duet is priced at $599 AUD which makes it a bit pricier than the model we have here in the stats but it puts it a tad cheaper than the recently unearthed version found in the UK. Regardless, it’s awesome to see a popular new device hitting multiple markets within weeks of the official launch. If you’re a Chromie in Australia, you can find the Duet at JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman. To get your free smart clock at JB Hi-Fi, you will need to add the Lenovo Smart Clock to your cart with the Duet and the discount will be applied at checkout. You can find both links below and grab yours from the shop of your choice.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet at JB HI-FILenovo Chromebook Duet at Harvey Norman