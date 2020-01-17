Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet tablet official data sheet reveals 2 distinct models

Of all the things we saw at CES 2020, one of the most impressive was the diminutive tablet from Lenovo that runs Chrome OS. At the show it was labeled the Lenovo Ideapad Duet Chromebook, but we were told by a representative that it will be marketed as the Lenovo Chromebook Duet here in the US when it launches in May of 2020. Awkward naming aside, this little device impressed me way more than I expected it would, and now we have further official data from Lenovo that gives us a tad more insight to what we’ll get in a few months as it launches.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet: Hands-On and First Impressions Of all the things we saw at CES 2020, one of the most impressive was the diminutive tablet from Lenovo that runs Chrome OS. At the show it was labeled the Lenovo Ideapad Duet Chromebook, but we were told by a representative that it will be marketed as the Lenovo Chromebook Duet here in the US when i

There’s little in the way of brand-new info included in Lenovo’s official data sheet, so let’s get the basic stuff out of the way if you aren’t yet familiar with the newest Chrome OS tablet on the block. We’re looking at a 10.1-inch, 0.99 pound, 1920×1200 tablet with a bright, colorful IPS display. The Mediatek Helio P60T inside is paired up with 4GB of RAM, USI pen support, and a stand/keyboard combo is included in the box for a starting price of $279. Holding and using the tablet a bit last week, I can tell you that price is crazy-low for how well this thing performs.

All that info is of course on the data sheet, but Lenovo also included the configurations we’ll see in the tablet when it launches. It looks like we’ll get a version with 64GB of internal storage and one with 128GB. There’s no indication of what type of storage is on offer, but I’d bet we’re looking at eMMC based solely on price alone. Everything else about the two models is identical, however, including the lack of SD card slot and headphone/mic jack.

[click to read full data sheet]

Shop The Best Chromebooks of 2019 at Chrome Shop

From the data sheet we can also see that Lenovo is at least throwing in a USB Type C 3.5mm headphone adapter, so that’s a nice touch on a device that is coming in this cheap. Clearly, the 64GB model will be the $279 version with the 128GB coming in somewhere between $329 and $359 if I were to make a guess. Even at those prices, this tablet with its included keyboard, great looks, smooth feel, and snappy performance still makes for a great overall value.

One other note from the data sheet is the statement that the Duet tablet will receive updates for 6.5 years. We were told at CES that the Duet will get updates for 8 years like the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook and ASUS Flip C436, so we’re hoping this is a misprint as the extended support is a relatively new bit of news and may not have been available when this document was put together.