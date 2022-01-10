The saucy Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 tablet is $50 off today

CES 2022 is squarely in the rearview mirror and we have some exciting new Chromebooks to look forward to in the coming months. That said, the current class of Chrome OS devices still offers a wide range of features and form factors to fit just about any price range or use case. Among them, Lenovo’s latest Chrome OS tablet stands out as one of the most exciting devices of 2021, and the 13.3″ OLED tablet has laid the groundwork for what could be the true rebirth of the once dying niche.

Since its debut, the Lenovo Duet 5 has been available at Best Buy for $499. At that price, it’s still fairly easy to recommend this device as you can’t find anything else like it on the market, and does most things quite well. However, I had really hoped that the Duet’s pre-holiday release would result in some discounts during the Black Friday shopping madness. Sadly, that did not happen and every day I check Best Buy’s website to see if that has changed.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 Review To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Featured Video: Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 Review: Best Chrome OS Tablet Yet

This morning, our good friend TK beat me to the punch and shared that the detachable Chromebook is, in fact, on offer for the first time ever. It’s not a massive discount but it’s enough to get excited about – if you ask me, that is. Right now, you can pick up the Snapdragon-powered, 8GB/128GB version of the Lenovo Duet 5 and save $50. That gets you out the door before tax for $449 and it’s totally worth it if you are seriously considering a Chromebook tablet. Granted, you can get devices with significantly more power for just a bit more but those wanting a Chrome OS tablet should look no further than this deal right here. Check it out at Best Buy before it’s gone.