Our favorite Chromebook tablet is back on sale once again

Of all detachable ChromeOS devices, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is easily the best overall tablet experience we’ve ever had. While Google attempted the Chromebook tablet with the Pixel Slate a few years back, no one has quite hit the overall detachable sweet spot like Lenovo did with the Duet 5.

Now, to be fair, this isn’t a new Chromebook by any stretch of the imagination. It isn’t the fastest device and it doesn’t have the best keyboard you can buy. But the magic of the Duet 5 doesn’t lie in spec superlatives as much as it does in nailing the overall Chromebook experience on a device that has the slimness of a tablet and the unique ability to shutter the keyboard for single-handed use on the fly.

Though I initially balked at the larger-than-normal 13.3-inch 16:9 screen for a tablet, this device met my trepidation head-on and forced me to rethink what I thought I wanted in a tablet. The larger 1080p OLED screen means the keyboard can be full-sized and that means using it as a laptop on my lap is an actual reality. The ridiculous battery life of the Duet 5 means there is always juice in the tank when I take it home over the weekend and the thinness/lightness means tablet-type activities are still an enjoyable thing as well.

It’s no wonder this tablet has stood the test of time as the best overall Chromebook tablet on the market, and though we are hoping to see a follow up some time in the near-ish future, getting the currently-available model for a solid deal is always worth your consideration. And you can snag that deal right now at Best Buy or at Lenovo (with pickup at your local Best Buy store) for $130 off retail, making this delightful Chromebook only $369 right now. We’d recommend going with Lenovo if you can simply for their 30-day return policy, but either way, if you’ve been considering a detachable Chromebook, this is the one to get.

