Yes! The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is $100 off today

Lenovo’s latest detachable Chromebook is hands-down the best Chrome OS tablet you can buy at the moment. Granted, there are more powerful devices that will get you the latest 11th Gen Intel CPUs for only a couple hundred dollars more. Still, there’s something to be said about having the versatility of a tablet and the Duet 5 offers just that.

With the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5, you get the nimble Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and a very respectable 128GB of storage but more importantly, you get a 13.3″ OLED display. The Full HD display offers up a very crisp viewing experience at any angle and under any lighting thanks to a panel that pumps out 400+ nits of beautiful brightness. While not a powerhouse, the Snapdragon SoC combined with 8GB of RAM is robust enough to handle moderate computing tasks and the tablet experience is absolute butter.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 Review: My favorite Chrome OS tablet yet Featured Video: Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 Review: Best Chrome OS Tablet Yet

Anyway, at $499, the Duet 5 is still a hard sell for a lot of consumers regardless of how much you(we) want to condone buying the detachable Chromebook. Thankfully, Chromebooks go on sale all the time and we now have the best discount ever on Lenovo’s Snapragon-powered 2-in-1. Last month we saw a decent fifty dollar discount on the Duet 5 and that was enough to get excited about but today, you can pick one up for the very savory price of only $399. Whether you’re using this as a daily driver or simply as a secondary, tablet-first device, a one hundred dollar price cut makes the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 a very reasonable purchase. This sale will likely be gone very soon so now is your chance to nab a great Chrome OS tablet deal.