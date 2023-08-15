Both of Lenovo’s excellent Chromebook tablets are on sale again

For the past few weeks, Best Buy has been non-stop running deals on Chromebooks left and right. From entry-level devices to well-equipped gaming Chromebooks, there’s been a bit of something for everyone at prices that are hard to ignore. But many of those weeks have gone by without regular deals on two ChromeOS devices we tend to see on sale a lot, and that’s made it a bit strange.

Never fear: the oft-discounted Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 and Duet 5 are once again on sale and right now, they are both discounted simultaneously. Often these two devices will trade blows, going on sale at different times and appealing to different segments of the Chromebook audience. But not today.

Instead, the Duet 3 is discounted down $100 to $279 while the Duet 5 is reduced by $130 all the way down to $369. These prices on either of these devices – as we’ve said quite a few times before – make both of them buy now propositions and with similar internals, they can fill the needs of a wide swath of potential users looking for both a functional Chromebook and tablet.

The biggest differences come down to the screen sizes (which changes the overall device and keyboard size) and the RAM inside each device. The larger Duet 5 comes in at 13.3-inches and has 8GB of RAM while the smaller Duet 3 is 11-inches with 4GB of RAM. Apart from that, they are similar Chromebooks that do feel quite different in their potential. You can read our comparison post about these two tablets side-by-side or simply watch the video below if you aren’t sure which is better for you.

Either way you go, you’ll get a solid Chromebook tablet that can be used for all sorts of tasks. Whether it’s for heading back to school, general use, or to get some work done, both the Lenovo Duet 3 and Duet 5 are well-made, aggressively-priced Chromebooks that anyone would be happy to use. And at these prices, it just makes the overall value that much better.

