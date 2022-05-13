The new Lenovo Duet 3 is available on Lenovo’s website

During MWC 2022, we had the chance to get some hands-on time with an early model of the new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 and it’s not an overstatement to say that we all absolutely loved Lenovo’s newest, smaller tablet. At 11-inches, it’s a great size with a fantastic keyboard/trackpad, bright screen and nice, fast internals. We expect wildly-good battery life like we see in its older brother (the Chromebook Duet 5 with the same Snapdragon 7c Gen 2) and with the smaller form factor, the tablet-type tasks feel a bit more at home on the smaller Duet 3, too.

You can watch our video or check out the post to get a good feel for this new tablet, but it is just as easy to imagine the original Chromebook Duet, only better in every single way. We’re excited about this tablet mainly because it feels like a highly-focused revamp that addresses all the prior device’s issues. The only real negative there’s been up to this point with the Duet 3 is the fact that it hasn’t been available to buy. But that changes today.

Where to buy the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3

This morning, we were alerted to an availability change with the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 and over on Lenovo’s website, you can add one to your cart and purchase it right now. For the time being, it is only the model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, but we know a model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will be on the way.

For most users, the 4GB/64Gb variation will be fine, but you need to be warned that we could see the upgraded model show up soon as well. Best Buy has yet to list the new Duet 3, and like it did with the original Duet, it may stock the higher-spec model right off the bat. At $379, I also feel like Lenovo’s MSRP is a tad bit high for the lower-spec model and will likely be slashed at 3rd-party retailers, too. To make the price a bit more palatable, you can go sign up for Rakuten and save an extra 15% right now, though.

For example, Best Buy has the larger Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 in the 8GB/128GB configuration right now for a silly $120 off, making it only $10 more than the Duet 3 that comes with half the storage and half the RAM. The same thing will eventually happen with the Duet 3 as well, but it could take some time. If you want one of these Chromebook tablets right now and are OK with the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, I still think this is a great tablet. Just be warned that the price could drop in the coming weeks.

Lenovo is currently showing a ship date of 1-2 weeks, so my guess is we’ll start seeing the Duet 3 in retailers in that sort of time frame. While deals will come, we have no idea on how many of these units Lenovo has to ship right now, so there might be a period of time where MSRP is the rule and they are sold out frequently. We simply can’t forecast that at this point, so as I said, if you are itching to get one of these new tablets from Lenovo, you might need to act fast. And if you are more keen on getting a deal, patience goes a long, long way in these situations.