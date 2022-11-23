Don’t miss this deal on convertible Lenovo Chromebooks for less than $100

As Thanksgiving approaches and the thoughts of awkward family dinners loom, so too does the Black Friday deal machine continue lurching closer. Though the technical Black Friday date doesn’t arrive until a couple of days from now, that fact does little to stop retailers from rolling out the price reductions both before and after the largest shopping weekend of the year.

This set of deals is by no means the last we’ll see before the end of the year nor the first of its kind; but it is special nonetheless. Right now, over at Best Buy, you can snag the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 in two models or the Lenovo Chromebook 3 and each of them are currently sub-$100.

We’ve gone on about it again and again here on this site, but the Lenovo Chromebook 3 and Chromebook Flex 3 are both great, entry-level, affordable devices that bring plenty of good stuff to the table for their asking prices. And when sales put them in the sub-$100 category, these types of Chromebooks are easy gifts for those not looking to push the limits of ChromeOS computing.

For browsing on the couch, school work, banking, social media, emails and document creation, all three of these Chromebooks can get the job done and in a pretty efficient manner. The Lenovo Chromebook 3 and one of the two Flex 3 models are equipped with the Intel N4020 processor, so they’ll be able to get you through standard Chromebook tasks with no real worries. The MediaTek model will be a bit better on battery, but a bit less peppy under the hood.

The good news is, you can go and choose which one you want to go with. The non-convertible Chromebook 3 is only $79 right now and the two convertible versions both come in at $99. Either way you go, you’re getting a crazy-good deal, but as always, these things don’t tend to last. If you’re considering going for one of these devices, I’d do it sooner than later. And, if you’re wondering, I’d choose the Flex 3 with the N4020 inside if I were shopping.

