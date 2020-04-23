Unboxing & hands-on with the rugged version of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet

Today is kinda the day, folks: a device that is very, very similar to the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is in the house and we’re doing an old-fashioned unboxing for you to see. The Lenovo Chromebook 10e is in many ways a re-skinned version of the Chromebook Duet with an education focus in its approach to build quality across the board. Compared with the Duet, this device is a tad thicker, a tad taller, and a tad wider, and a tad heavier, but most of the internal parts are the same.

Even the fantastic 1080p 400 nit display is along for the ride with this Chrome OS tablet, so we’re eager to start the testing process as we feel like we can start to get a real idea for how the Duet will perform based on the experience with the 10e. After all, we’re dealing with the same processor, storage and RAM, so the actual use of both devices will feel very similar. While the Duet will come in a 64GB and 128GB variation, the 10e ships with a paltry 32GB, so that is a bit of a bummer.

Additionally, the $250 we dropped on the 10e did not include the keyboard case as the $279 Duet will in the box. Also of note, the case that eventually does show up for the 10e will be missing the trackpad, so I don’t think we’ll be really recommending anyone in the consumer space run and get this once it and the Duet are simultaneously available.

I have so much I want to try with this tablet, but I can tell you a few things right off the bat. This thing is built to be a tablet through and through. It feels like a legit tablet, looks like a legit tablet, and presents itself like a legit tablet. The Chrome OS interface for the tablet portion of the OS takes full advantage of this screen size as well and already I can tell you this is the most natural feeling Chrome OS tablet yet. The screen is beautiful and bright and the feeling of the tablet in the hand is balanced and comfortable. Things are moving around quickly and at least up to this point, I’m completely enjoying the experience.

Much is left to be answered, however, and I’m going to be testing this device full time for a bit to really get a feel of what using a Chrome OS tablet in 2020 actually feels like. From games to media to books to browsing, I want to really stretch out the Lenovo Chromebook 10e to get the best feel for what life with the Duet will most likely be like when it does arrive. Hopefully soon. Stay tuned.

