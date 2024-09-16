Leaks suggest another 5 Pixel models will arrive in 2025

Google’s 2024 Pixel launch was a bit different than past hardware events. For the first time, we saw a total of 5 new phones in 2024 from Google, including the Pixel 8a in May, followed by the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and the much-anticipated 9 Pro Fold a month ago in August. It was Google’s biggest smartphone deployment to date, and if the latest rumors are anything to go by, 2025 looks to be more of the same.

A recent report from Android Headlines (via 9to5 Google) claims Google is gearing up for another five-phone year in 2025. The usual suspects are all here – the Pixel 9a to be followed up by the Pixel 10 family (including Pro, Pro XL, and Pro Fold models). Here are all the new internal code names to keep an eye on for the next 10-11 months:

Pixel 9a – ‘Tegu’

‘Tegu’ Pixel 10 – ‘Frankel’

‘Frankel’ Pixel 10 Pro – ‘Blazer’

‘Blazer’ Pixel 10 Pro XL – ‘Mustang’

‘Mustang’ Pixel 10 Pro Fold – ‘Rango’

The Pixel 9a’s ‘Tegu’ codename is a continuation of the reptilian theme we saw in the Pixel 9 series (‘Tokay’, ‘Caiman’, ‘Komodo’), while the Pixel 10 lineup seems to head in a new thematic direction with a decidedly equine theme.

However, there’s one oddity in the mix: the Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s codename, ‘Rango.’ It’s a bit of a head-scratcher, as it breaks from the horse theme and seems to call back to the previous generation’s reptilian nomenclature (assuming it is a tie to the movie Rango). This could suggest that ‘Rango’ is actually something else entirely – perhaps the larger Pixel 10 that was rumored back in 2022, or even the elusive Pixel Flip that many assume could still be on the table.

Regardless, these codenames give us a pretty clear picture of what to expect from Google in 2025. Aside from the new phones, there are rumors of a revamped Pixel Tablet and a major shift in Tensor chip production as well, moving from Samsung to a fully-custom design with TSMC.

It seems that Google is showing no signs of slowing down with the Pixel lineup. While 5 total phones in a given year feels like a lot, I do love the fact that Google seems undeterred and more confident with the Pixel brand than ever before. And it’s for good reason: I’m still absolutely loving the Pixel 9 Pro XL and I’d wager a lot of others are too. So, around here for the time being, our focus will be on this current, excellent crop of new phones as we await the new phones Google will have for us this time next year.

