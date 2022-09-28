Full renders of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro leaked a week before the Made by Google event

Just when we thought there couldn’t possibly be any more leaks of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro – considering the event where these devices will be officially launched and go on sale is only a week away – new higher-quality renders of both devices have leaked, providing more details about the front and back of the phones. The leaked images were posted exclusively by 91mobiles but, unfortunately, leave out the very popular Hazel color.

Similar to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro’s design, the Pixel 7 line has the same centered hole-punch selfie camera cutout, power and volume buttons on the right side, and a slightly curved display on the Pro variant. We have already seen plenty of leaks and official images showing the back of these phones, so these leaked renders don’t exactly offer any new information we haven’t already gotten.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are expected to carry Google’s latest Tensor G2 chips, the second generation of Google’s proprietary SoC, with an updated GPU. In addition, the Pixel 7 series is expected to have the same displays, rear cameras, and battery size as the Pixel 6 series, although the Pixel 7’s selfie camera could be 11MP, up from 8MP on the Pixel 6. Pricing is also expected to be the same at $599 for the Pixel 7 and $899 for the 7 Pro.

Leaked benchmarks reveal that the Tensor G2 chip will have the same basic layout as Tensor G1 with slightly ramped-up clock speeds and a GPU upgrade, but we have yet to see how that will impact real-world performance. Fortunately, with the launch event right around the corner, we won’t have to wait long to confirm all the above specs and test how the Tensor G2 compares with the G1.