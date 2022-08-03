Dungeons of Naheulbeuk, From Space, and Kickstarter fan favorite ‘Outbreak’ coming to Stadia

At absolutely every turn, I’m looking for ways to support my fellow indie game devs, and today’s news does bring a smile to my face (insert meme here, I guess). A project called Outbreak: Contagious Memories is launching on Kickstarter soon, and its loyal fans have taken to swarm the Stadia Community blog to show support.

The game launches soon, and with it, a Stadia click-to-play demo for anyone who wants to try it out. It’s an impressive strategy – launching a Kickstarter and gaining support from Google via its new and awesome zero friction demo system during the campaign’s lifespan. This means that anyone potentially looking to back the project can do more than just look at GIFs and text, they can play it!

In addition to Outbreak, Stadia has announced the upcoming release of The Dungeons of Naheulbeuk: The amulet of Chaos and ‘From Space’, an appropriately named sequel to ‘It Came From Space and Ate Our Brains’.

All three of these games look pretty fun, and I’m personally most excited for The Dungeons of Naheulbeuk (and yes, I had to look at the word to properly spell it each time) as it has a quirky and humorous take on something like Dungeons & Dragons. I wish the best of luck to the developers of Outbreak, and I hope their strategy garners a ton of support. Please be sure to check the game out and play a free 60 minute demo of it before heading over to their Kickstarter page!

Outbreak: Contagious Memories

Outbreak: Contagious Memories is a chilling love letter to classic 90’s horror games where your survival will be determined by moment-to-moment decisions, what you decide to carry, and how good you are at spotting conveniently written notes. You’re trapped in a city ravaged by the undead – can you make it out alive? Join Lydia in her desperate struggle to escape, either alone or with a friend in co-op play. With plenty of unlockable bonus content like Operation: Rabid Wolf, work with your friends or compete against them, whether it’s fighting through the city to rescue survivors, or to beat the main game in record time with nothing but your fists. Release Date: Coming soon

The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos

Step into the wacky heroic fantasy universe of the Dungeon of Naheulbeuk. Lead a team of unlikely and clumsy heroes in an epic and challenging tactical RPG. Live an adventure filled with humor, surprises and silly encounters. The Naheulbeuk universe is an original creation by French author John Lang. It started as a very popular audio comedy series parodying role-playing games and heroic fantasy tropes. Now the story is available in English and as a video game for the first time! Release Date: Coming soon

From Space