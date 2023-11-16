Keep your Chromebook secure for less with NordVPN’s Black Friday deal

In today’s digital landscape, safeguarding our online presence has never been more critical. Enter the Virtual Private Network (or VPN), a simple way to stay secure and anonymous online. One of the more popular providers in the space, NordVPN, is getting ahead of the bunch with an early Black Friday offer to entice new customers. For a limited time, you can score a two-year subscription plan at a discount of up to 69 percent!

You’ve maybe heard us talk about NordVPN on YouTube, but we have worked with them for years, and for good reason: they are great at what they do. With a VPN, are getting an essential tool for your Chromebook that you can use when connected to public WiFi, shielding you from cyber threats. NordVPN takes it a step further even, blocking malicious websites, safeguarding sensitive data, and bypassing geo-blocks, ensuring a fully secure internet experience.

In testing and using this service on a Chromebook, I have been impressed with their connection speeds. With speeds of 6,700 mbps from over 5,900 servers around the world, you don’t have to worry about slowdowns or interruptions when connected. And getting connected on your Chromebook is a breeze. You can use the Chrome extension for a quick connection or install the Android app from the Google Play Store for more protection. Installing the NordVPN Android app actually covers both your Chrome browsing and all of your app-related web activity as well, so you can truly secure your whole Chromebook.

Which NordVPN plan is right for you?

For those seeking the most out of their VPN services, NordVPN’s Complete plan is the crème de la crème and they are offering 69% off for a 2-year commitment. This boils down to $5 monthly or $134 in total. With this offer, you also receive an additional three months for free.

For the more modest users, the Plus plan is currently 62% off, equating to $4 per month or $107 for the 2-year plan. The Standard plan that’s tailored for the average web browser is just $3 monthly or $80 for the first two years. All of their plans get you a VPN coupled with tracker blockers and malware protection. And, as always, NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can test the waters without fully committing.

Here’s the bottom line: if you want your time on your Chromebook to be safe and secure, you should consider a VPN, espeically if you are on public Wifi networks often. So, if you don’t have a VPN provider and have been considering one, this Black Friday sale makes it a little easier to pull the trigger.

