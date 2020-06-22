Join us here and watch the 2020 next@Acer Global Press Conference Live

2020 has been one of the strangest years in recent history. The global pandemic has changed the way we do even the most rudimentary of tasks and the majority of tech gatherings and events have shifted to virtual press conferences and live streams. One such event that we have had the honor of attending over the past couple of years is Acer’s annual next@Acer global press conference. The event normally happens in mid-Spring but due to the current conditions in which we find ourselves, Acer opted to push the event back and move to a virtual venue to present the company’s latest and greatest hardware.

Two years ago, we saw Acer shift its focus to Chromebooks with the release of the Chromebook Spin 13, Tab 10, Chromebook 15, and Spin 15. Honestly, now that I think back, it’s still mind-boggling that a massive PC maker like Acer made Chrome OS the Belle of the Ball at a global press event. Anyway, that’s old news. Last year, Acer descended on the Brooklyn Navy Yard and brought with them two enterprise Chromebooks featuring some new features including a fingerprint sensor and integrated numeric keypad. The Chromebooks were a bit more low key than the year prior but still, it’s global presser and Chrome OS was right there in the mix.

This year, Acer will host the next@Acer event directly from the company’s headquarters in Taipei. We aren’t sure what they’ll bring this time but we are hopeful that Acer will continue their commitment to giving Chromebooks legitimate stage presence. I’m sure that there will be plenty of great new Windows products, gaming gear, and probably some hardware for creators and we’re hoping that you’ll join us for the show. The event kicks off at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT tomorrow morning, June 23. You can watch the event right here and you will be able to connect with us over on Twitter. Make sure to tag us and don’t forget to use the hashtag #NextAtAcer. We hope to see you there.

