Acer Debuts Four New Chromebooks

Acer’s global press event is winding down and needless to say, we were not disappointed by the Chrome OS showing here in New York City.

Firstly, thank you to everyone who joined us in the live chat. We really enjoy chatting with all of you and are definitely going to continue to leverage live chat and will do our best to make the experience a great one.

On to the good stuff.

We were hoping to see the Acer Chromebook Tab 10 in the flesh and we did. Keep an eye out for some hands-on of the RockChip-powered tablet from Acer.

The announcement of a new 13.5″ device from Acer was leaked just hours before the event. Not only do we have detailed specs on TWO new 8th gen Kaby Lake Chromebooks but Acer brought another minor refresh to the Chromebook 15 lineup that includes a convertible.

Here’s the lowdown from next@acer.

Acer Chromebook 13

Chrome OS

13.5”, 3:2 2256 x1504, IPS

Intel® CoreTM i3-8130U

Intel® Pentium® 4415U

Intel® Celeron® 3865U

Intel® Pentium® 4415U Intel® Celeron® 3865U Intel® UHD Graphics 620

Intel® UHD Graphics 610

Intel® UHD Graphics 610 Up to 16 GB

eMMC: 32 or 64 GB

2 x USB – C, 1 x USB 3.0, MicroSD

309.5 (W) x 245.8 (D) x 16.95 (H)mm

1.58 kg





Acer Chromebook 13 Spin

Chrome OS

13.5”, 3:2 2256 x1504, IPS,

integrated 10-finger touch

integrated 10-finger touch Intel® CoreTM i3-8130U

Intel® CoreTM i5-8250U

Intel® CoreTM i5-8250U Intel® UHD Graphics 620

Up to 16 GB

eMMC: 32 / 64GB / 128GB

2 x USB – C, 1 x USB 3.0, MicroSD

309.5 (W) x 245.8 (D) x 16.95 (H)mm

1.58 kg

360-degree form-factor

Built-in Wacom EMR stylus







Acer Chromebook 15 CB315

Chrome OS

15“, FHD 1920 x 1080, IPS,

optional 10-finger touch

optional 10-finger touch Intel® Celeron® N3450

Intel® Celeron® N3350

Intel® Pentium® N4200

Intel® Celeron® N3350 Intel® Pentium® N4200 Intel® UHD Graphics 500

Up to 8 GB

eMMC: 32 / 64GB

2 x USB – C, 1 x USB 3.0, MicroSD

85.96 (W) x 261.96 (D) x 19.95 (H) mm

1.8 kg

Acer Chromebook Spin 15 CP315

Chrome OS

15“, FHD 1920 x 1080, IPS,

optional 10-finger touch

optional 10-finger touch Intel® Celeron® N3450

Intel® Celeron® N3350

Intel® Pentium® N4200

Intel® Celeron® N3350 Intel® Pentium® N4200 Intel® UHD Graphics 500

Up to 8 GB

eMMC: 32 / 64GB

2 x USB – C, 1 x USB 3.0, MicroSD

85.96 (W) x 261.96 (D) x 19.95 (H) mm

2.1 kg

360-degree form-factor



We’ve had a chance to get some great hands-on time with the new Chromebooks from Acer and will be bringing you full coverage with video very shortly.

Update – As John K. pointed out, noone has mentioned the keyboard on the new devices and I neglected to since it wasn’t on the spec sheet. The Spin 13 DOES have a backlit keyboard, as do the 15.6″ models.

Check Out Chrome Unboxed’s Top Picks On Amazon