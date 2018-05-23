Acer Debuts Four New Chromebooks

Acer’s global press event is winding down and needless to say, we were not disappointed by the Chrome OS showing here in New York City.
On to the good stuff.
We were hoping to see the Acer Chromebook Tab 10 in the flesh and we did. Keep an eye out for some hands-on of the RockChip-powered tablet from Acer.
The announcement of a new 13.5″ device from Acer was leaked just hours before the event. Not only do we have detailed specs on TWO new 8th gen Kaby Lake Chromebooks but Acer brought another minor refresh to the Chromebook 15 lineup that includes a convertible.
Here’s the lowdown from next@acer.
Acer Chromebook 13
- Chrome OS
- 13.5”, 3:2 2256 x1504, IPS
- Intel® CoreTM i3-8130U
Intel® Pentium® 4415U
Intel® Celeron® 3865U
- Intel® UHD Graphics 620
Intel® UHD Graphics 610
- Up to 16 GB
- eMMC: 32 or 64 GB
- 2 x USB – C, 1 x USB 3.0, MicroSD
- 309.5 (W) x 245.8 (D) x 16.95 (H)mm
- 1.58 kg
Acer Chromebook 13 Spin
- Chrome OS
- 13.5”, 3:2 2256 x1504, IPS,
integrated 10-finger touch
- Intel® CoreTM i3-8130U
Intel® CoreTM i5-8250U
- Intel® UHD Graphics 620
- Up to 16 GB
- eMMC: 32 / 64GB / 128GB
- 2 x USB – C, 1 x USB 3.0, MicroSD
- 309.5 (W) x 245.8 (D) x 16.95 (H)mm
- 1.58 kg
- 360-degree form-factor
- Built-in Wacom EMR stylus
Acer Chromebook 15 CB315
- Chrome OS
- 15“, FHD 1920 x 1080, IPS,
optional 10-finger touch
- Intel® Celeron® N3450
Intel® Celeron® N3350
Intel® Pentium® N4200
- Intel® UHD Graphics 500
- Up to 8 GB
- eMMC: 32 / 64GB
- 2 x USB – C, 1 x USB 3.0, MicroSD
- 85.96 (W) x 261.96 (D) x 19.95 (H) mm
- 1.8 kg
Acer Chromebook Spin 15 CP315
- Chrome OS
- 15“, FHD 1920 x 1080, IPS,
optional 10-finger touch
- Intel® Celeron® N3450
Intel® Celeron® N3350
Intel® Pentium® N4200
- Intel® UHD Graphics 500
- Up to 8 GB
- eMMC: 32 / 64GB
- 2 x USB – C, 1 x USB 3.0, MicroSD
- 85.96 (W) x 261.96 (D) x 19.95 (H) mm
- 2.1 kg
- 360-degree form-factor
We’ve had a chance to get some great hands-on time with the new Chromebooks from Acer and will be bringing you full coverage with video very shortly.
Update – As John K. pointed out, noone has mentioned the keyboard on the new devices and I neglected to since it wasn’t on the spec sheet. The Spin 13 DOES have a backlit keyboard, as do the 15.6″ models.