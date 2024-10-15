Is anyone else still missing the multi-calendar feature on their Chromebook?

Earlier this year, I was absolutely elated at the promise of multi-calendar support for the ChromeOS Quick Settings calendar. As someone who doesn’t keep much on my personal calendar (and relies heavily on my wife’s organized calendar instead), having all the calendars I reference in Google Calendar at my fingertips in the ChromeOS tray is a massive help in my daily activities.

As soon as it became available, I used the feature flag to enable it and have kept it on for months at this point. So, in June when ChromeOS 126 arrived with this feature supposedly baked in, I was ready to turn off that flag and move on with it enabled and available in the Stable Channel. Only, it wasn’t really there yet.

So I waited. And waited some more. And with the last update to ChromeOS 129, I still don’t have this feature available to me without flipping a flag. Even more troubling is the fact that the particular flag that allows me to use the multi-calendar feature has expired and now requires me to enable expired ChromeOS 128 flags to even gain the ability to turn it on.

Am I alone or is this a wider issue?

So, the question I’m now asking myself is whether or not I’m alone in this or if it is a wider problem that was swept under the rug. At some point in the near future, I won’t be able to unexpire the flags from ChromeOS 128, and at that point, if they’ve still not fixed this issue, I’ll be left without the ability to use this extremely handy feature.

This isn’t a shameless plug for our Chrome Unboxed Plus community, but I don’t spend a ton of time in our comments on the site or on YouTube. Instead, I spend more of that sort of energy in our amazing, private, inexpensive Discord community. However, I’ll be monitoring the comments on this post very closely. So, when I ask if this is an issue for you, I really am looking for feedback.

I tend to get pretty frustrated with Google for announcing features when they don’t have plans to actually roll them out right away; but I don’t think that is what is happening this time around. Since they have clearly removed the feature flag to enable multi-calendar support in ChromeOS 129, it would seem to me that the ChromeOS team fully assumes it is rolled out to everyone. So I don’t understand what the issue is at this point.

If no one else is seeing this, maybe I need to put in a bug report and see what happens. I just know I want multi-calendar support up and working on my devices, and if I’m one of a few that doesn’t have it, at least I can rest easy knowing the rest of the Chromebook community isn’t getting the same results that I currently am.