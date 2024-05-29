ChromeOS 125 enables multiple calendars in Quick Settings

I cannot even explain to you how happy I am right now! For months, I’ve been waiting on the new multi-calendar feature to arrive on ChromeOS. Following the development in the Chromium Repositories, flipping on flags, and hoping for the best, I’ve been excitedly expecting this new feature to really make the Quick Settings calendar on ChromeOS worth using for me.

And now it’s here – at least behind a flag, anyway. Using the #multi-calendar-in-quick-settings flag (navigate to chrome://flags to find it), I can now see all my calendars in one spot right from my system tray. And it is just as helpful and amazing as I thought it would be!

Why the multi-calendar view is so helpful

If you are like me, you pull in multiple calendars to view in your main Google Calendar. I actually rely on this so heavily that I don’t put a lot of stuff on my personal calendar at all anymore. With my wife really running the family schedule, I defer to her calendar to see what is going on in my life outside of the office, and I’ve been able to utilize this methodology for many years. All other calendar apps and widgets show whichever additional calendars you choose, but the Quick Settings calendar in ChromeOS never has. Until now!

With this flag enabled in ChromeOS 125, I can now click on a day and see all the calendar events I see everywhere else when viewing my Google Calendar. Just like I’d see on the Google Calendar site or on my phone, all my external calendars now show up in this glanceable section of the OS and it has already proven helpful to me a few times just this morning.

In coordinating my schedule, my wife’s schedule, and our kids’ schedules between us and our parents (the grandparents), I end up answering questions about who’s going where and when they are going there all the time. With this handy feature at my disposal now, I’m one click away from seeing my whole day with just a glance. And I absolutely love it.

We’re seeing different reports of the new Google Tasks showing up for some and not for others (I’m in the latter camp for now), but I’m not even mad about that right now because this is really the calendar feature I’ve been waiting on. Hopefully this rolls out in the next update of ChromeOS 126 without the need of a feature flag, but regardless, I’ll be keeping this one turned on for any Chromebook I’m using until it arrives out of the box. Hope this helps some of you in the same way it does for me right now!

