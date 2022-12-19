In an odd twist, a Pixel Tablet and dock showed up for sale on Facebook

This may be one of the wilder things I’ve seen from an unreleased product. The Google Pixel Tablet isn’t an unknown entity at this point, with the company teasing it at Google I/O back in May and then showing it off in a more prominent way at their fall hardware event. However, details have been a bit skimpy so far regarding storage space, RAM, screen type, etc. There are leaks that look to clear this up, but we’ve not had anything official by way of Google on those numbers just yet.

So, you might say the Pixel Tablet is announced, just not yet launched. And you would figure that this status would halt most leak news regarding this tablet as we already know directly from Google that it will have a speaker dock that, when attached, will make the entire setup behave a bit like a Nest Hub. With the major parts of the Pixel Tablet already out there for all to see, what’s left to leak, really? Well, a physical prototype, apparently.

Prototype for sale?

That’s right: over on Facebook, someone had a listing posted for a prototype Pixel Tablet with the dock included for $400. Let that sink in. $400. For a leaked, unreleased Google device, that price is a bit bonkers; and the fact that a piece of prototype hardware is not just leaking but actually for sale is one of the wildest things I’ve ever seen. Well, aside from the Pixel 7 that appeared in much the same way.

Obviously, the post is gone, so either the device sold or the listing was pulled down. From the looks of it, everything was in order and it gives us a little bit better look at the black version of the tablet versus the white one Google is so inclined to show off to the public. Apart from the color change, however, there’s only one other item that is confirmed from this bizarre turn of events: the storage leaks. One of the images clearly shows a 256GB storage limit for this particular Pixel Tablet.

As always, take these things with a grain of salt. As far as we can tell, this was legit as there are no wild claims that don’t line up with what we already know about the Pixel Tablet. Why someone would break an embargo for $400 is a bit of a mystery, along with the fact that this person was OK with letting go of the tablet and dock for such a small amount of cash. Does this mean the Pixel Tablet could still end up being more affordable than we all expect? Time will tell, for sure, and it shouldn’t be too terribly long before we know for certain.

VIA: Android Police

