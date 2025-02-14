Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

I’m bummed this ChromeOS 132 feature never actually arrived

About a month ago, ChromeOS 132 arrived on the scene. When it did, I literally couldn’t pinpoint a single change at first; but the release notes that followed helped out quite a bit. Thought the changes weren’t all readily apparent from the get-go, there were actually quite a few new features on board with this update.

Many of them weren’t visible up front simply because they hadn’t yet been delivered. Through server-side updates over the coming weeks, all the new features would eventually arrive – save one. Rounded window corners – though available behind a flag for a while – were promised and never managed to actually show up.

Is it a big deal? Not really. At least not from a functional point of view. It’s one of those new features that I’ve had enabled for quite some time and was a bit bummed today when I turned off the flag and saw that it still isn’t actually a thing in ChromeOS 132 out of the box.

While again, this doesn’t affect anything functionally, the rounded window corners definitely give the entire OS a much more modernized feel. With everything in the Google world moving to very rounded edges (even the hardware), this change to ChromeOS is definitely a welcome one.

We have a new version of the OS set to show up next week, so maybe it’ll be on board that update. Maybe not. I guess we’ll just have to wait and see, but I really hate announced features simply not showing up. I wish the team would simply hold off on announcing non-crucial changes until they are absolutely ready to ship. Here’s hoping it arrives sooner than later.

