ChromeOS 133 Developer finally introduces rounded window corners

One of the more modern design looks you see in most operating systems is the inclusion of rounded corners on open windows. It’s subtle, sure, but there’s just something a bit more polished about the entire OS when the corner edges of all the windows have a bit of radius to them.

It’s been available in ChromeOS for many months at this point, and I’ve talked about it here before. But a feature behind a flag vs. a feature that is available out of the box feels like two very distinctly different things. And this one has definitely been flag-bound for long enough that it feels well overdue.

It’s here in ChromeOS 133 Developer Mode

But this morning, as I swapped over to ChromeOS Developer Mode and version 133 of the OS, I found a little surprise. Upon looking around for new features, I almost missed this one at first. However, after a few minutes of navigating around the software, I realized one of my favorite – and still missing – visual updates is here in this version of ChromeOS.

Without changed settings or enabled flags, all the corners of open, non-snapped windows are nicely rounded and look fantastic. I know, I know, it’s a very small detail to fawn over; but I can’t help the fact that I love the way it modernizes the entire feel of ChromeOS with just one (seemingly-simple) change.

Does this mean we’ll see this show up tomorrow? Likely not, but with features like this that have been behind a flag for a long time, there’s always a chance they roll down the development chain a bit and arrive sooner than we expect. While rounded corners may not hit until ChromeOS 133 comes to the Stable Channel, there’s a chance that the M132 update scheduled for mid-January could introduce it as well. Fingers crossed!

