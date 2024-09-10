I’m a big Chromebook guy now, and Samsung’s new Galaxy Chromebook Plus may just be perfect

I’ve realized something about myself lately: I’m a big Chromebook guy. I don’t mean I’m a fan of Chromebooks (I clearly am and have been for some time); instead, I mean I’ve grown to love and appreciate a larger screen on my ChromeOS devices. Maybe it’s me getting older; maybe it’s me being a bit less eager to seek out places to work remotely and thus not caring so much about thin/light devices; or maybe it’s just the fact that larger, higher-resolution screens give you more room to spread out on. Whatever the reason, I just find myself gravitating towards Chromebooks with larger screens on them these days.

I suppose it’s the Acer Chromebook 516 GE that started all this. With it’s gorgeous 16-inch 16:10 QHD120Hz screen, I’ve not only become used to extra screen real estate no matter where I hunker down to work; I’ve also been made keenly aware that larger laptops don’t always have to feel clunky, heavy, and burdensome. It’s only 3.7 pounds!

I keep the new Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE in my backpack most days, and it’s the device I turn to if I’m ever away from the desk for longer periods. When it comes down to getting things done on the road, the extra screen space and resolution make me feel less cramped and far more productive on the go.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus could be amazing

So, when I consider the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus (that’s the name we’ve internally given it), I’m pretty excited to see what they’ve cooked up with this new, larger Chromebook. We’ve uncovered a bunch of interesting superlatives for this new device, but most importantly for the purpose of this post, we’ve found clear evidence that the new Galaxy Chromebook Plus will be of the larger variety.

With a numeric keypad on board and a bunch of extra function keys up top, it is apparent that we’re dealing with a larger Chromebook for certain; and if Samsung’s latest Windows laptops are anything to go by, we may just get a similar 16-inch 16:10 screen like we see in the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE. And don’t forget, it’s an OLED panel, too!

While there are so many things that go into making a great Chromebook, I’m very eager to see what Samsung does with this device. If it has the build quality of the original Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, maybe a bit of that same flair, and a big, bright, punchy OLED screen that is 16-inches across, I may be looking at my next favorite Chromebook.

Apart from battery woes and some trackpad issues on the original Galaxy Chromebook, Samsung really did build a beautiful machine. If they take that ethos (and that of their Windows laptop designs) into this latest model Chromebook, I think we could be in for something very special: well, if you like bigger Chromebooks, anyway. Hopefully we’ll find out more in a couple weeks as we travel up to NYC for the latest Chromebook Showcase on September 24th!