Students can now get Hulu for just two bucks per month year-round

If you’re a student with an educational email address (.edu), Hulu is now dropping the price of its ad-supported streaming plan to just two bucks per month as stated on its blog this week. Previously, it cost $5.99 per month and was only available at a discount during holidays like Black Friday.

“eligible students over the age of 18 can sign up for the deal and watch Hulu’s full streaming library of movies and TV shows for a 65% discount, while their student enrollment status remains verified.” Hulu Blog

The aforementioned plan will provide students with unlimited, on-demand access to a massive library of popular shows like Family Guy, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and more.

Discounts can alleviate some of the stress of being a student while your funds are going towards other things like campus life or tuition and books, assuming you’re not utilizing some sort of federal student aid. Even if you are, it’s nice that many companies are supporting students who are pursuing their education.

Hulu can help you enjoy time some downtime with others from long distances if you use its Watch Party feature, which is pretty much the same thing as the Disney Plus Group Watch which launched last year. Simply click play and invite a friend or family member to watch synchronously from anywhere. If you meet the criteria, click below to learn more about the 65% student discount and sign up!

