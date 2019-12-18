Hulu gains support for “Hey, Google” voice commands

Another heavy-hitter has joined the growing list of streaming services that can be accessed and controlled using voice command with the Google Assistant. As spotted by Android Police’s Zach Laidlaw, an update is headed this way that will allow Hulu users to finally control their content on Chromecasts, Cast-enabled devices and smart displays by simply using “OK or Hey, Google.” AP received this statement from Google:

Hulu subscribers can now ask their Google Assistant to play thousands of hit TV shows and movies from their basic subscription catalog on their Chromecasts, Chromecast built-in devices, and smart displays like Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max. Just say ‘Hey Google, watch (pick your favorite show) on Hulu’ and instantly start watching. Google spokesperson via Android Police

Hulu joins services including Netflix, HBO Now and the recently added Sling TV. The update isn’t live at the time of this article being published but Hulu has been added to Google’s official support page so it’s likely the feature will be rolling out sometime this week. It may come as a server-side update but just in case, head to the Play Store on your mobile device and make sure your Google Home app is updated to the latest version. Once the feature is live, you’ll be able to open your Google Home app and click the settings (gear) icon and scroll down to “Google Assistant services.” Then, click “TV &video” and you’ll be able to link your Hulu account and start using voice commands to stream your favorite content to your connected devices.

If you’re interested in taking Hulu for a spin, they offer a free trial for all three of their plans. Right now, you can get a week of their top-tier streaming service plus live TV for free. If it’s a good fit for you, it will run $54.99 but you can cancel any time. Alternatively, you can hop on one of the streaming plans and get a month for free.

Try Hulu for free



Your Schedule

Sign Up For The Official Chrome Unboxed Newsletter Get Alerted About New Posts On

Source: Android Police, Google Support