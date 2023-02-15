The new HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is now listed on Google’s Chromebook website

As we inch closer and closer to the full availability of the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, we’re now seeing the not-yet-released device on Google’s own Chromebook discovery site. At a recent reviewer’s workshop we attended in New York, we got a bit more time with this fantastic Chromebook and what I am allowed to share with you at this point will be coming very soon via a more in-depth hands-on video.

For now, however, I just found the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook over on Google’s Chromebook discovery site. For Google to add it along with a “Device available soon” message, we can all feel confident we’re not far out from the full launch of this hotly-anticipated Chromebook. Though not a huge and overly-thorough look at the newest, high-end Chromebook from HP, this landing page gives potential buyers a nice look at what I’m confidently calling the spiritual successor to the aging Pixelbook Go.

The big things getting highlighted on the page include the 8MP front-facing camera, the 1200 nit screen, and the 12th-gen Intel power under the hood. With the 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, this device will be fast enough for anything you can possibly do on a Chromebook and look incredibly good doing it.

Further down the page, HP and Google also call out a couple great features that we were introduced to at the workshop. First, HP is shipping a 24/7 help desk support along with 3 years of drop protection for the Dragonfly Pro Chromebook. To my knowledge, this is the first we’ve ever seen of this for any Chromebook and though I can’t share the details just yet, I can tell you it is going to be an unprecedented level of high-touch, well-informed help for users across the board and I’m very excited to see this.

The other fun thing highlighted here is a new use case for the RGB keyboard. Not only is it the best multi-color keyboard we’ve seen on a Chromebook, it also has a function that will appeal to far more users: custom color matching. To go along with the coming Material You updates to ChromeOS, the keyboard on the Dragonfly Pro Chromebook has an option to match the keyboard color to your set background, utilizing a complementary color that is auto selected. It’s a nice touch.

Aside from that, there’s not much more to glean from this listing. The most important note is the fact that it is already here and that can let us know that HP is definitely on track for a release quite soon. Seeing this Chromebook in person again reaffirmed what we already knew from our short time with it in Las Vegas: this thing is special. Again, I can’t share everything yet, but I’m definitely allowed to tell you that more time with this Chromebook and a deep look at what HP’s crafted with Google has me wildly excited for the world to get hands on with this device. It’s simply on a different level.

