Get your hands on this detachable Chromebook with keyboard and pen for just $249

Though Google is in a strange place with tablets at the moment, it doesn’t mean that the tablet-based UI and tablet features on Chromebooks are going anywhere. In the absence of Google’s presence in the tablet world, other manufacturers are clearly picking up the slack as we move into 2020 and we even expect to see some of the early fruits of these efforts as early as CES 2020 in a week from now.

HP Chromebook x2 Review: The World’s First Detachable Chromebook Though Google is in a strange place with tablets at the moment, it doesn't mean that the tablet-based UI and tablet features on Chromebooks are going anywhere. In the absence of Google's presence in the tablet world, other manufacturers are clearly picking up the slack as we move into 2020 and we ev

Sure, the Pixel Slate is still available, going on sale more and more with each passing week, and still a great Chrome OS device in general. Other than it, however, there are few other tablets or detachables really worth considering. We can’t speak for the devices that are coming, but there is one notable detachable still in the market that is worth a look even after 18 months. The HP Chromebook x2 is still a very good piece of hardware and good at quite a few things.

Currently over on Woot!, you can get your hands on this detachable Chromebook and its included keyboard for the ridiculously-low price of $249. This is a manufacturer refurbished unit, but that means it is in like-new condition and comes with a warranty. Woot promises their 90 day warranty applies, but they also state that these devices were refurbished by the manufacturer (HP) and carry that manufacturer’s own warranty. HP’s own refurb store gives users a full year warranty on their certified units, so that will likely apply here as well.

With a killer screen, decently fast 7th-gen Core m3 processor, and sleek build, this Chromebook is easily worth the $249 being asked. Sure, the pen isn’t included, 4GB of RAM is a bit low (but totally workable) and the internal storage is paltry at 32GB, but the price tag completely makes those issues go away. If you need the pen, users over on Reddit have confirmed that this Bamboo AES Stylus works great for only $49. And if you need more storage, an SD card will do the trick.

I always say that price informs purchases, and this is no exception. At the normal $500 this device usually retails for, I can rarely recommend it. At this price, it simply crushes other Chromebooks in the same price range. You won’t find this performance, these looks, or this form factor anywhere close to this asking price most days, so this deal is special. Act fast, though, as the Woot deal is only good for 4 days from today.

Buy the HP Chromebook X2 at WOOT!