HP unveils a sweet landing page for the new Chromebook X2 11

We’re only a tad over a week out from the official announcement of the HP Chromebook X2 11. It feels like this device has been around for quite some time if you hang around Chrome Unboxed for very long. We’ve been following the development of this Chromebook since the beginning, and if you search ‘Coachz’ (the board code name for this device) here on the site, you’ll see that just about every detail about this detachable Chromebook has been eagerly anticipated for some time.

And the details are numerous for this one. From the 3:2 11-inch QHD screen to the wireless recharging stylus, the HP Chromebook X2 11 is bringing a ton of high-end features to the Chromebook space in one single package for $599. The build looks premium, there’s a fingerprint scanner on board, the keyboard and stand attach the way we’d hope, and the overall package – though not the fastest Chromebook out there – looks like it will be a great fit for many users.

HP obviously thinks so, and they’ve now stood up a landing page just for this new Chromebook that gives a slightly more detailed look at it while we wait for the official availability date to arrive. Highlighted on the page are a few different use cases that we agree the X2 11 might fit into perfectly. From casual, on-the-go use or for handwritten notes with the upcoming Cursive app from Google, this tablet will likely be a go-to piece of hardware for a lot of people.

You can check out the landing page here and keep an eye on Best Buy’s listing for the device here. Neither are giving away much as far as a release date is concerned, but HP said to expect the X2 11 at some point in August. There are less than 2 weeks left in the month, so I’d expect we’ll see availability crop up at any point, now. With tons of great devices on the horizon, HP needs to go ahead and get this one out the door. For users like myself, there will be a ton of intrigue for a device of this size with these features. Fingers crossed that we get it soon!

HP Chromebook X2 11 in photos