How to personalize your Android phone’s appearance with Emoji Kitchen wallpapers

Google’s I/O conference this year brought with it exciting new developments, with one of the standout announcements being the roll-out of Emoji-based wallpaper styling options for Android. As per 9to5Google, this new feature is currently available for some users running Android 14 Beta 3, and while it’s still in the trial phase, we can expect to see more widespread availability presumably with the next Android 13 Pixel Feature Drop.

With this guide, you’ll be well ahead of the curve and ready to customize your phone’s appearance using this delightful feature. To begin, navigate to the Wallpaper & Style settings. This can be easily done by pressing and holding an empty spot on your home screen, then selecting “Wallpaper & Style”.

Upon entering the settings, you’ll want to tap on the “More wallpapers” option. In the list of wallpaper options that appears, locate and select “Emoji Workshop”. This will lead you to the “Create Emoji wallpaper” option. Clicking on this will present you with a screen preview of the wallpaper, complete with a variety of editing tools for your convenience.

Now comes the fun part – choosing your emojis. You have the option to choose up to 14 emojis that resonate with your personality. If you’re feeling adventurous, there’s also a ‘Randomize’ button to let the system decide for you. It’s time to express yourself through your phone’s wallpaper.

As you delve deeper into the customization process, you’ll notice a selection of pattern layouts such as Mosaic, Lotus, Stacks, Sprinkle, and Prism. Of these, I find Lotus to be a particularly aesthetic choice. Taking customization a step further, Google allows you to scale the emoji, making them larger or smaller depending on your preference.

They’ve also included a full color section, offering a myriad of different color choices to perfectly match your selected emojis. While there’s currently no way to use custom colors, the existing range should be more than sufficient to satisfy your creative cravings.

After crafting your unique wallpaper, tap on the check mark located in the top right corner of your screen. This will reveal a preview for the Lock screen and Home screen. If you’re content with your creation, select “Set Wallpaper” at the top right. If you want to make further tweaks, you can use the exit button on the top left to go back and modify your emojis. An added bonus is the ability to share a screenshot of your Emoji wallpaper with your jealous friends, a thoughtful feature added by Google.

The Emoji Wallpaper feature truly enables an expressive and interesting approach to personalizing your phone. Tapping or swiping on your home screen will even cause a distortion effect in your emoji, which is a fun touch. I’ve created a wallpaper full of emojis that encapsulate various facets of my life – artistry, Japanese language learning, gaming, RPG swords, and a sun, among others. What are you going to choose to represent in your emoji mashup? Feel free to share your in the comments if you already got access to this!

