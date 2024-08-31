How to test out Satellite SOS on your Pixel 9 series phone

We all know that feeling when you’re out hiking, camping, or even just driving through a remote area and your phone suddenly loses signal. It’s a frustrating, and – in the wrong setting – potentially dangerous, situation. But with the Pixel 9’s new Satellite SOS feature, help is just a few taps away even when you’re completely off the grid.

Now, I’m not suggesting you go out and test this feature willy-nilly. Like 911, Satellite SOS is designed for genuine emergencies. But Google has thoughtfully included a demo mode so you can familiarize yourself with the process before you ever need to use it in a real crisis.

advertisement

Here’s how it works: Head into your Settings, then to the Safety & emergency menu, find Satellite SOS, and tap “Try a demo.” The demo will temporarily cut off your mobile network, mimicking what happens in a real emergency. Don’t worry, your connection will be restored as soon as you exit the demo.

A Few Things to Keep in Mind

advertisement

Satellite SOS is currently available on the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold, but only in the US for right now (excluding Hawaii and Alaska).

Make sure your Android system and all your apps are up-to-date, including the Satellite Gateway app.

When the Unexpected Happens

In a real emergency, you’ll still dial 911 as you normally would. If your Pixel 9 can’t find a cellular or Wi-Fi network, a red Satellite SOS button will appear. Tap it, confirm you want to use Satellite SOS, and you’ll be guided through an emergency questionnaire.

advertisement

The questionnaire covers a range of situations, from illness or injury to being lost or trapped, and even crime or fire. Each option leads to follow-up questions to help pinpoint your exact needs. You can also choose to notify your emergency contacts, who will receive your location and situation details.

Next, you’ll be instructed to move your phone to find the satellite. A circular alignment UI, complete with Material You shapes, will help you get the best possible connection.

advertisement

Once your initial message is sent to Garmin Response, you’ll be taken to Google Messages (which needs to be your default messaging app). Here, you can see what was sent, receive replies, and even have a two-way conversation (though messages are limited to 168 characters).

A satellite icon in your status bar and a Picture-in-Picture window will keep you updated on your connection status. You can tap the PiP to end the conversation when help arrives, with Google double-checking that you’re safe.

advertisement

The Pixel 9’s Satellite SOS is a game-changer for anyone who ventures off the beaten path. It’s a reassuring safety net, knowing that even in the most remote locations, help is still available in the event of an emergency.