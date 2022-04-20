How to create and join a Google Meet from your browser

Google Meet, Google’s flagship video conferencing tool, rose to popularity along with Zoom and Microsoft Teams with the arrival of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Suddenly, video conferencing was not just for workplace conference room interactions but necessary for everyday human connection in the face of a worldwide emergency. This rapid growth in users prompted Google to fast-track several improvements to the platform, making Google Meet a well-rounded and feature-rich app that enhances communication and collaboration.

Google Meet video meetings can be created in a variety of different ways. Currently, you can initiate a brand new meeting from within the Google Meet home page, Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides. Here’s how:

Create a video chat directly from Google Meet

You can start a Google Meet video meeting right from the web by visiting https://meet.google.com/. Once on the home page, click on “New Meeting,” which will open a drop-down with several options to choose from. From here, select if you want to “Create a meeting for later,” “Start an instant meeting,” or “Schedule a meeting in Google Calendar.”

Selecting “Create a meeting for later” will provide you with a meeting link that you can use at any time within a year, after which it expires unless you use it, which resets the 365-day timer. You can, at that time, decide to hold on to that meeting link or share it for a future meeting.

If what you are looking for is an instant connection, select “Start an instant meeting,” which will create and launch a brand new meeting for you immediately. Otherwise, you can select “Schedule in Google Calendar,” which directs you there to continue booking your meeting.

I just want the steps! ​ Navigate to Google Meet by visiting https://meet.google.com/. Click on New Meeting. Select from the below options: Create a meeting for later to copy the meeting link and use it in the future.

to copy the meeting link and use it in the future. Start an instant meeting to create and join a new meeting right away.

to create and join a new meeting right away. Schedule in Google Calendar to be directed to your Google Calendar where you can proceed with scheduling the meeting.

Create a video chat from Google Calendar

If you are the type that likes to plan and would like to schedule your meetings ahead of time, you’ll be glad to know you can do so on Google Calendar. In fact, if you are a Google Workspace user, besides a meeting link, you are also given a dial-in number so participants can call in if they so choose.

To create your meeting event on your browser, navigate to Google Calendar and click on “Create.” From the drop-down, select “Event,” which will open a popup to enter your meeting details. Proceed with entering your meeting information, such as the date and title, and then add your guests. Once all your guests are added, click on the blue “Add Google Meet video conferencing” button, which will fill in the video meeting link, then click Save.

Once you click Save, you will be presented with a popup message to confirm that you want to proceed with sending an invitation email to all your guests. To proceed, click Send. Please note that the meeting invite email can be forwarded to users not originally invited by you. However, once the uninvited guest tries to join, the meeting creator (for personal accounts) or a meeting participant (in organizations) has to allow them in.

I just want the steps! ​ Navigate to Google Calendar by visiting https://calendar.google.com/. click on “Create” then from the drop-down, select “Event”. Fill in all your meeting details and select your guests. Click on the blue “Add Google Meet video conferencing” button. Click “Save” and send your invite.

Creating a video chat from Gmail

You can also start a video meeting from Gmail as long as you have Meet turned on. To begin, open Gmail, and in the Meet section, click “New meeting.” A smaller window will pop up with the meeting link and options to share the meeting invite or join right away. When you click on “Send invite,” you are then given a choice to “Copy meeting invite” or “Share via email.” Otherwise, if you click on “Join now,” you are taken right into the meeting.

I just want the steps! ​ Navigate to Gmail by visiting https://mail.google.com/. In the Meet section, click New Meeting. On the popup window, select from Send invite or Start now: Send invite , which breaks off into an option to Copy meeting invite or Share via email .

, which breaks off into an option to or . Start now which connects you to the meeting right away. When you’re ready to join the meeting, click Join now.

Creating a video chat from Google Docs, Sheets, or Slides (if you are a Google Workspace customer)

Google has recently added the ability to start a Google Meet call directly from within a Doc, Sheet, or Slide for Google Workspace customers. At the time of writing this article, the feature is still undergoing a gradual rollout, so there are no specific instructions available yet. However, the concept is simple and will take the form of a Meet call button located beside the Share button. Upon clicking on that button, you will be presented with an option to “Join the call,” followed by a list of video meetings on your calendar. You will then be able to select the meeting you want to attend and have an option to “Join the call” or “Present this tab” to quickly join and present a document, spreadsheet, or presentation to all attendees.

So as you can see, the options available to create and join a Google Meet are plenty. Now, when you want to have a video call with your co-workers or loved ones, the only thing you need is a stable internet connection, a decent webcam, and an idea of which of the many available ways you will take advantage of in order to connect.