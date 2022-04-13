Rolling out now: Join a Google Meet call using a button directly in Docs, Sheets, and Slides

Just two weeks ago, we reported on an incredibly cool Workspace feature that was in the works. The ability to start a Google Meet call directly from within a Doc, Sheet, or Slide would allow users to edit face-to-face with their colleagues, and now, it’s already rolling out!

A new blog post reveals that it will take the form of a Meet call icon directly in whatever document, spreadsheet, or presentation you’re editing. It can be found at the top-right o the window, and clicking it will call up the same meeting creation tools you’d get from going directly to Meet on the web. Once set up, the right-hand sidebar will pop open, and you and your co-workers or peers will have their video appear there while you type! You can also start an pre-created meeting, like a scheduled team sync or quarterly all hands call from Calendar.

Previously, we weren’t sure whether or not you’d have to start a video conference in the app or web app and then screen share what you’re editing in order to make it jump over to the Doc itself, but now it’s clear that it will be directly integrated, which is ideal. The aforementioned method already exists too, and it’s called Present to Meet.

The more Google cross-pollinates its services like this, the closer it comes to something like Notion, or the upcoming powerhouse that is Microsoft Loop. When you consider Microsoft’s offering in this regard, Google is either way behind, or just being more strategic than its competition, but only time will tell.

The Join a Meeting call icon in Docs, Sheets and Slides is set for an extended rollout for Rapid Release domains (starting yesterday, April 12, 202), and a gradual rollout for Scheduled Release domains (starting May 2, 202). All Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers will benefit from this once it’s available.