How to grab a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go for only $230

Back in May, Samsung quietly debuted the next Chromebook in its budget-friendly lineup but this device broke out of the mold of its predecessors. The most recent “cheap” Chromebooks from Samsung consisted of the Chromebook 4 and 4+ that were powered by Intel Gemini Lake small-core CPUs. The Chromebooks were good enough and when you could get one on sale, they made decent little knock-around devices that didn’t put you out a lot of cash.

Samsung’s latest entry-level Chromebook features the much-newer and significantly more capable Intel Jasper Lake chipsets but that wasn’t, in my humble opinion, the biggest upgrade. Samsung has always kept its budget Chromebooks somewhat separate from its premium models but in an odd move, the company’s latest $300 device now carries the Galaxy branding and that’s a big deal. The Galaxy label is Samsung’s bread and butter and slapping it on a “cheap” Chromebook means that the tech giant is prepared to market it to the masses. While we haven’t reviewed the Galaxy Chromebook Go, my anticipations are high that it feels more premium than its price tag would imply. With a unique two-tone design, it certainly looks the part.

Not long after the Galaxy Chromebook Go arrived, an LTE version of the device popped up at AT&T for $349. That was followed by Verizon’s announcement that they too would carry the LTE-enabled version. We have also seen indications that an 11.6″ version of the Go would arrive at some point in time but no official word on that, yet. Anyway, back to the matter at hand. The non-LTE version of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go appears to be available exclusively from Samsung at the moment and right now, you can pick up a decent little discount on the device with very little effort on your part.

To score this deal, you need only to have a Rakuten Cash Back account. If you don’t have one, you can sign up below and you’ll get an extra $30 cash on your Big Fat Check when you make an eligible purchase. Samsung has knocked $20 off of the $299 MSRP of the Galaxy Chromebook Go but when you use your Rakuten account, you can pick up an extra 15% cashback that will go into your pocket then next time you get your Big Fat Check via the mail or your PayPal account. That brings the total price of the Go down to just under $230 and that’s a very respectable price for any late-gen laptop that will get updates well into 2029. Find the Galaxy Chromebook Go and join Rakuten for free at the links below. We’ll get the Go in the office ASAP and let you know if the new Galaxy Chromebook is worth the hype.

