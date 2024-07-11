How to get the affordable Acer Chromebook Plus 514 if you aren’t a Costco member

A few weeks back, we did our review of the new Acer Chromebook Plus 514 and without saying as much, declared it to be one of the best affordable Chromebooks you can buy right now. Granted, at the time it was only available at Costco and was an additional, jaw-dropping $100 cheaper than normal. That meant you could get this very capable Chromebook Plus for just $249 at that time.

That deal has expired for the time being, but the narrative doesn’t really change that much. Even at $349, the Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is a steal and a super-competent Chromebook that cuts the right corners to get the price down so low.

Still, it comes with some perks that make it great to use. The 300 nit IPS screen is great, the keyboard is pretty solid for a device this affordable, the OceanGlass trackpad is nice to use, the port selection is decent, and the internals offer plenty of speed to get things done with ease. Oh, and I almost forgot about the absurd 512GB of SSD storage it comes with, too! I used this device at the desk for weeks and forgot on most days that I was working from a Chromebook that only costs $349 not on sale.

Now that the Costco deal has expired on this device, we thought it time to look around and see if it could be purchased elsewhere. And without looking too hard, we found a listing at Walmart for the exact same price – $349 – and you don’t need to be a member of anything to get your hands on this device.

While Costco will charge you a 5% surcharge to purchase as a guest and then charge you $15 for delivery, you can buy the Acer Chromebook Plus 514 from Walmart with no extra charges and free shipping, too. This all helps to maintain a great value on this affordable Chromebook Plus from Acer, and that’s an important factor. The charm of this Chromebook mostly came down to the price, so keeping it low will go a long way towards your enjoyment of it if you choose to pick one up.