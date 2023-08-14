How to connect your Apple AirPods to your Chromebook: A Simple Guide

As technology continues to evolve, we’re finding that gadgets from different ecosystems can often work quite well together. Take, for instance, the Apple AirPods (or any Apple headphones for that matter). They were designed with Apple’s ecosystem in mind, but they can be used with any device that has Bluetooth functionality – including Chromebooks. So, if you have a pair of AirPods or you’re thinking about getting some, this simple guide will walk you through how to get them easily connected to your Chromebook so that you can enjoy wireless audio or take video calls.

Before we jump into the steps to connect these devices, it’s important to note that despite AirPods being an Apple product, their versatility extends beyond just Chromebooks and they will actually work with a variety of Bluetooth-enabled devices. From your Chromebook to your Peloton bike, AirPods can seamlessly become part of your tech toolkit. So, here’s how you can connect your AirPods to your Chromebook in a few simple steps.

How to Connect AirPods to a Chromebook:

Use your system tray: Click on the network icon located in the bottom right-hand corner of your screen. You’ll find it next to your battery and clock display. Turn on Bluetooth: Ensure your Chromebook’s Bluetooth functionality is switched on. You can verify this by looking for the word “Bluetooth” in the pop-up window that appears after clicking on the network icon. If it’s off, click the arrow next to Bluetooth to enable it. Put your AirPods in discovery mode: Place your AirPods in the case, open the lid, and hold the button on the back until the while LED begins to pulse. Pair your device: Now, click on Bluetooth > Pair new device and your Chromebook will automatically start scanning for Bluetooth devices in the area. Connect your AirPods: Once your AirPods appear in the new devices list, click on them to initiate pairing. Once the AirPods appear under Paired Devices, the connection has been established successfully.

And just like that, you’ve successfully paired your Apple AirPods with your Google Chromebook. Now you’re free to listen wirelessly to your favorite podcasts or jam out to your workout playlist. You will not be able to hail Siri (you need an iOS device for that), but Play/Pause controls work fine with a single-click and forward/back works with a double/triple-click, too. Also, the all-important switch from ANC to transparency mode still works with a simple squeeze of either earbud.

We totally understand that many of our readers who have a Chromebook also own Apple products – like iPhones and AirPods – and that’s okay. Robby has used the Apple AirPods Pro off and on for a while now and has even written about how well they work on a Chromebook. So go ahead, explore new combinations, and make the most of your gadgets!

