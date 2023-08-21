Wax on, wax off: Google will remind you to clean your Pixel Buds, but don’t wait until they do

Let’s face it, earbuds get dirty – often. The sad reality is that they’re a breeding ground for bacteria, even if you clean your ears daily (as you should!) One thing many Pixel Bud users probably forget more often than that though, is the fact that they need to clean their earbuds too. Fortunately, Google has our backs.

Per a new APK Insights report of the Pixel Buds app version 1.0.555017123 from 9to5Google, the tech giant is working on a simple, yet effective feature that will remind you to give your buds a good scrub every 120 hours. If you’ve been avoiding doing so, consider this your pre-emptive notice before Google starts nagging you about it.

This will come in the form of a quick ping in your notification tray. Tapping on the notification will pull up the official guide on the best way to clean both the earbuds and the charging case. For those who don’t want to wait, here’s what you need to do to have peace of mind:

Remove the eartips: Uncover those hidden spots and get ready to shine them up Earbud cleaning time: Gently wipe your earbuds with a soft, dry, lint-free cloth. If there’s some stubborn gunk, use a damp cloth or cotton swab to nudge it off, but be sure not to get any moisture into any openings Eartip reattachment: Once they’re ear wax free, reattach the tips, making sure they’re firmly in place Charging case clean-up: Grab a lint-free cloth and gently clean the exterior of your charging case. Use the cloth or cotton swab to get into those magnetized pods and clear out the charging contacts Stay chemical-free: No chemical detergents, powders, or other agents (such as alcohol or benzene). Your earbuds and charging case deserve only the finest treatment No cleaning while charging: Play it safe. Clean your earbuds and case only when they’re not charging

Please, for the love of God, give your Pixel Buds some TLC every once in a while. They’ll last longer, and keep delivering those sweet, sweet tunes to your ears. Once they’re sparking, be sure to test the audio quality difference by checking out YouTube Music’s new Samples feature!

