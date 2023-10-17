Google’s Camera app now ‘Pixel Camera’, features new options for low-vision users

This week, Google Play Store users witnessed a subtle yet significant change as the beloved “Google Camera” was renamed to read “Pixel Camera.” While this rebranding may have gone unnoticed by some, it coincides with a paradigm shift for the tech giant, particularly regarding the launch of its Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro as well as a heavy leaning on its Pixel identity.

Never miss a moment with the fully redesigned Pixel Camera, and take fantastic photos and videos using features like Portrait, Night Sight, Time Lapse, and Cinematic Blur. Google Play Store

With the new nomenclature came something that nearly passed under the radar – a series of updates to enhance the experience for low-vision users. In particular, a new built-in Magnifier, which can be toggled directly from the camera app – sorry, “Pixel Camera” to not only zoom in on smaller objects mimicking a magnifying glass, but also to adjust the colors, brightness and contrast in real-time!

This means smaller text, sewing and more will become much easier to see for those who have trouble glancing the smaller or further away details in varying lighting conditions. It’s clear that Google is trying its best to provide practical solutions to empower the low-vision community to live more independently and confidently by employing some pretty neat camera tricks here.

One of the filters in particular – the Greyscale – allows you to enhance details on objects like coins and such, as the kid has done here in the video above showcased by Google. All I want to know now is how this kid can afford a Pixel 8 Pro and why he’s obsessed with scanning everything around his house including the cereal box. Definitely a bit funny for the promo, but I’m still glad to see these features coming to Pixels.

