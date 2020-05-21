[Updated] Guess who’s back? Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet tablet is in stock at Best Buy

We have high hopes for what the Lenovo Chromebook Duet means for Chrome OS tablets on the grand scale. The tiny tablet is all the rage of the Chrome OS community at the moment which is saying a lot considering Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook is, on paper, the best Chromebook ever designed. Despite a couple of small nits, there are a lot of great things to be said about the Duet but one big hiccup has been the fact that you can’t buy one.

At the time of its official announcement, Lenovo said that the Duet would be available at Best Buy and the company’s own site to be followed by Walmart in the near future. Well, Lenovo has yet to list the tablet for sale and the landing page still says “Coming Soon.” Best Buy, on the other hand, listed the Chromebook Duet right on time but promptly sold out within 48 hours and until today, listed the tablet as “out of stock.” Walmart? I have no clue when they’ll have one in stock as they currently don’t have a listing for the Duet.

Thankfully, Best Buy seems to have their inventories replenished, and once again, you can order the Chromebook Duet and have it delivered directly to your anxious little hands. Standard shipping has the Duet hitting my doorstep on Friday the 29th but for an extra $25, you can get it as early as tomorrow. We’re still not sure when Lenovo will stock the Duet so for now, this may be your only shot at nabbing one.

Update: I’m not sure if Best Buy has very limited inventory or they are having issues with their systems. I was able to order the Duet but shortly after publishing, it appears to be sold out again.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet at Best Buy