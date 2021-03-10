Grab this Full HD HP Chromebook 14 bundle for $199

Sometimes, you just need to get your hands on a cheap Chromebook. That said, you shouldn’t have to sacrifice basic features like a decent display and internals that don’t absolutely stink. Thankfully, we have an amazing Patreon community that assists us in keeping up with the latest deals from around the web and brick-and-mortar locations. While we’re waiting for Costco to get the new ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 in stock, the wholesale club has a killer deal on the budget-friendly HP Chromebook 14 (Celeron) that can score you a Full HD laptop, protective sleeve, and a wireless mouse for just under $200.

This particular HP isn’t the latest or greatest device on the market but the N4000 Gemini Lake processor has enough horsepower for casual use and would even make a good Chromebook for elementary-aged children to use for remote learning. The 14″ display is 1920×1080 which will give you a crispier screen experience than standard HD models. HP also put upward-firing speakers on this model and that makes it a good choice for those needing a device to use for virtual meetings. Port selection is better than average with 2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, and a MicroSD card reader.

In addition to the Chromebook, you’ll also get a sporty sleeve for your new laptop and a wireless USB mouse that works with an included USB dongle. This is my preferred wireless setup because you never have to worry about pairing when you switch devices or deal with random Bluetooth issues. This bundle normally runs $299 but Costco has it on sale for $199.99. Not a Costco member? No worries. You can create a free account without purchasing a membership and still score this deal. You will have to pay a 5% premium but that’s still one heck of a deal for a budget Chromebook that’s actually worth its salt. Check out the deal at the link below. FYI: This Chromebook will get updates through June of 2026.

HP Chromebook 14 bundle at Costco