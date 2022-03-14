Grab this 11th Gen Core i3 Chromebook 2-in-1 for $350

There are a lot of options in the $500-$700 Chromebook space right now and even more on the way. However, finding a premium-level device under $400 requires a little patience and some detective work. Sure, the Acer Spin 713 and HP’s Chromebook x360 14c are frequently on sale at Best Buy for around $450 and those are very impressive purchases at that price but Lenovo’s Flex 5i may be the sleeper you’ve been looking for.

Like the aforementioned devices from Acer and HP, the current Flex 5i Chromebook is powered by Intel’s 11th generation Tiger Lake CPUs and the one we’re talking about today has the same Core i3 as the HP Chromebook x360 14c. Matched with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, this 13.3″ convertible is capable of handling even cumbersome tasks with ease.

Along with those impressive features, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i is USI-compatible and retails for $200 less than the flagship offerings from HP and Acer. That’s not to say that the Lenovo Chromebook is perfect. You will get a mostly plastic chassis and like the HP, you will have to deal with a less-than-desirable 250 nit display. Still, for $499, this configuration of the Flex 5i is a solid device with a very competitive price tag.

If you’ve been eyeing the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i, today is your lucky day. Costco appears to be the exclusive seller for the Core i3, 8GB/128GB version and right now, the wholesale club has knocked a whopping $150 off of the MSRP. You don’t even have to have a Costco membership to buy it. You will have to pay a 5% non-member surcharge but that brings the total – with shipping – to roughly $410 and that’s a very impressive price for a Chromebook of this caliber. You can order one directly from Costco but the deal ends April 3 so don’t dilly-dally.