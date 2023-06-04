Grab the premium Pixel 7 Pro at mid-range prices

Google’s flagship Pixel 7 Pro, in my humble opinion, is the best Android smart phone to come out of 2022. With its unique design, it stands out in a crowd of slab devices that have honestly become a little boring. No other phone harnesses the Android ecosystem quite like the Pixel family and that’s exactly as it should be given the fact that Google owns the Android operating system.

While we’re all anxiously awaiting the Pixel Fold to finally hit the market this month, foldable devices are still very niche and most shoppers looking for a new phone likely aren’t seeking out an $1,800 smart phone. If you’re in the market but you don’t want to wait until October for the Pixel 8, now is a very good time to get your hands on Google’s premium Pixel 7 Pro and enjoy some major savings.

You can still find some great deals at carriers and the Google Store if you’re looking to trade in a device or start a new line of service. That said, you can purchase the Pixel 7 Pro right now and save $200 with not strings attached. You don’t even have to activate your new Pixel today. Just add it to your cart and enjoy the best Android phone of 2022 for as little as $699. If your local Best Buy has one in stock, you could be rocking your new phone before the end of the day. Grab the deal at the link below.