Grab the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential for $19.99 (Today Only)

Looking for a great deal on a capable smart home device. Of all places, Lowe’s is where you should be looking. The home improvement store is known for selling a variety of Google Home and Assistant-compatible products and today, the retailer is selling Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential for the low price of only $19.99. This tiny bedside companion is a great alarm clock and doubles as an Assistant-powered home control device. The Essential regularly retails for $50 but you can usually find it on sale for $30.

While this isn’t going to become the go-to speaker for your house, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential pumps out enough audio to be a great device for consuming news in the morning or just playing some tunes while you’re getting ready for work. Any way you slice it, $20 for any smart speaker is a pretty good deal. For this particular model, it’s a steal. You might luck out and find one at your local Lowe’s but you can pick one up online and save yourself a trip to the store.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential