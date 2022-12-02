Grab the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 w/Google Assistant and wireless charger and save $47

It’s no secret that Lenovo makes some of my favorite Google Assistant smart displays. From the 7″ model that has lived on my kitchen counter forever to the tiny smart clock essential that I used for the longest time as my alarm clock, Lenovo’s family of Assistant-enabled smart displays offers a little something for everyone.

For quite a while, Google’s Gen 2 Nest Hub was my bedside smart device but even with its in-build sleep tracking, it’s a unitasker and frankly, larger than what I need on my nightstand. Lenovo’s Smart Clock, however, is the perfect smart device for the bedroom. With an emphasis on looking like an alarm clock, the Assistant-enabled display offers up all the features you need from a smart home controller without any extra frills. Who needs to watch YouTube videos on a smart display while you’re lying in the bed? No me.

What I do want is a smart device that has a solid speaker, a nice display that’s large enough to see from across the room but not too large, and the home control you expect from the Google Assistant. That’s exactly what Lenovo’s Smart Clock 2 offers but it has some added benefits that you won’t get from any other Assistant-enabled device on the market.

First off, the gen 2 Smart Clock has an optional detachable base that has a built-in wireless charger. If you’re rocking something like the Pixel 7 Pro or other smartphones with wireless charging, it’s perfect for reducing the cord clutter at your bedside. If you still need a charging cable, the wireless charging base has a single USB-A port which I found was perfect to charge my Galaxy Watch 5. (My Pixel Watch as well but I did have to get an A to C adapter for the Pixel Watch’s charging cable.)

Secondly, the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 features a handy nightlight feature when docked that creates just enough light to guide your way without disturbing someone else that might be sleeping next to you. All of this makes the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 a very well-rounded device and my favorite smart display for the bedroom. Now, a good smart display would normally run you as much as $100 or more. Toss in a wireless charger and a night light and you’re easily dropping another twenty to thirty bucks. While you can pick up the Gen 2 Google Nest Hub for $50 at the moment, the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 offers up some unique features that you won’t find on Google’s smart display, and right now, you can grab the clock and base for around $43 directly from Lenovo.

To grab the deal, click the link below and add the smart clock to your cart. At checkout, use the promo code EXTRA5 to knock the price down to $42.74 before tax. If you have a Rakuten account, you can grab an extra 6% cash back on your Big Fat Check as well. It’s not much but every little bit helps. You’ll end up scoring this useful smart display/alarm clock for roughly forty bucks ($50 off retail) and it’s worth every penny.

