Grab Some Extra Goodies When You Buy The Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14

Dell’s latest flagship Chromebook is now available at various retailers and from our first impressions, it’s definitely poised to be a contender for one of the best all-around premium devices. We’ll have a full review headed your way before long but in the meantime, check out Robby’s initial thoughts on the Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14.

If you’ve already made the decision to pull the trigger on the 14″ Kaby Lake convertible, Dell is offering some decent incentives when you purchase directly for their outlet.

The MSRP for the Inspiron Chromebook is $599 but for thirty dollars more you can get your pick of the Dell Tek Backpack or a 1-year Accidental Damage Service.

Some of you may not give two rips about a relatively cheap laptop toter but I have a bit of a backpack addiction and the $60 bag from Dell is a fairly sharp looking accessory.

If it’s not “your bag,” the Damage Service is definitely worth the money. $30 gets you one year of protection for your new device and according to Dell’s site, this is what’s covered:

Accidental Damage Service: This service excludes theft, loss, and damage due to fire, flood or other acts of nature, or intentional damage. Customers must return damaged unit to Dell. Limit of 1 qualified incident per contract year.

Regularly $50, this is a good deal to get damage protection and cut out the middle-man of third-party insurers. While you’re looking around, check out Dell’s accessory section. They have some sweet swag for gamers and business types alike. Not gonna lie, I may have to grab a backpack or two while they’re offering promos on most of their Dell-branded stuff.

