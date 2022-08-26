Grab a Pixel 6 Pro for as little as $549

While we were all initially on the fence about which Pixel 6 smartphone we preferred, I think we all now agree that the Pixel 6 Pro is the superior device across the board. With a better display, markedly better haptics, and the additional telephoto camera lens, the larger of the two Tensor-powered phones is simply the better Pixel phone if you don’t mind paying $899.

Earlier this week, I shared a stellar deal that can score you the budget-friendly Pixel 6a for as little as $199. That discount is still available and I highly recommend taking advantage of it if you’re looking for the Pixel experience and a budget. For those looking to get their hands on the true Google flagship experience, the aforementioned Pixel 6 Pro is the way to go, and right now, you don’t have to pay premium money to get the premium Google phone. Before you get into the details of the deal, here’s a quick refresher from Robby on why he changed his mind about the Pixel 6 Pro.

Now, it appears that many retailers are cleaning house and depleting Pixel 6 supplies to make room for the upcoming Pixel 7 that should release in early October. As a matter of fact, T-Mobile no longer carries the Pixel 6 Pro and is offering deep discounts on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a for new and existing subscribers. Best Buy still has an inventory of the entire Pixel 6 family and right now, you can grab an unlocked Pixel 6 Pro and save as much as $350. Your discount will depend on how you purchase your new Pixel 6 Pro. If you want to just buy it outright, you’ll get a hefty $250 discount which brings the 128GB model down to a very affordable $649

If you want to go ahead and activate your new Pixel on your carrier, you can save even more. Existing customers on AT&T or T-Mobile can get the Pixel 6 Pro for $549 if you add a new line or you’re opening a new account. Verizon customers will get the unlocked Pixel 6 Pro for $599 when adding a line or $649 if they’re upgrading an existing line. T-Mobile and AT&T customers that are looking to upgrade an existing line can just skip the carrier step and buy the phone unlocked for $649. Any way you slice it, this is an exceptional price for what some would say is one of the best smartphones you can buy. Check out all the buying options over at Best Buy before they’re gone. I’d bet that these deals will continue until the inventory is depleted and then, it’ll be too late.