Grab a Certified Dell Chromebook 14 and Save $200

Getting your hands on a premium Chromebook just got a lot easier thanks to Best Buy’s Certified open-box program. In case you aren’t familiar, the Geek Squad takes open-box devices an puts them through a thorough inspection and professional cleaning. Then, they box them up and sell them like-new but at steeply discounted prices.

It isn’t unusual to find devices such as the Pixelbook or Lenovo Yoga Chromebook selling for a couple of hundreds of dollars under their original retail. Today’s deal could score you an 8th Gen Core i3 Dell Chromebook that offers an FHD 14″ display and garaged stylus.

Here are the finer points of the flagship Dell Chromebook 14

Chrome OS

8th Gen Intel Core i3-8130U

4GB RAM

128GB eMMC storage

14″ 1920×1080 FHD touch display

360-degree form factor

Backlit keyboard

Garaged EMR stylus

2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, MicroSD

1-year warranty backed by Best Buy

All this for only $350.99

That’s a lot of Chromebook for very little money. The Dell has double the storage of the HP Chromebook x360 14 and the only real nit with this Chromebook is the 4GB of RAM. It will do for moderate use but OEMs should really ship these flagships with 8GB.

You can grab the Dell from Best Buy’s eBay storefront. You can find many more deals on open-box and certified Chromebooks if the Dell isn’t up your alley.