Got A New Chromebook? 10 Things You Need To Know [VIDEO]

It is pretty easy to get lost in all this Chrome OS news on a daily basis and forget the large number of users who may be sitting in front of a Chromebook for the very first time today. After a few years of researching, reviewing and writing about Chromebooks, it becomes very tempting to just assume everyone knows what they are getting into when a new Chromebook arrives.

But, as we all know, that simply isn’t the case. So, if you are a Chromebook ninja or a regular reader of Chrome Unboxed, this post and video may not exactly be down your lane. Sure, there may be something in here you haven’t encountered, but the chances are slim that any of this will be news to you. However, there’s a really good chance that someone you know is new to the Chromebook scene. For those folks and for anyone else new to Chrome OS, this video is for you.

We want to spend a few minutes highlighting some of the more important things you need to know as you take your new Chrome OS device out of the box. Absorbing this amount of content would be a lot if you’re just reading it, so we put together a video with all the tips in an easy-to-watch, easy-to-consume form.

Getting started with a new device and a new operating system can be a lot, so hopefully this helps make the process less stressful for you or someone you know. Without further ado, here are 10 things you need to know if you are new to Chromebooks!

